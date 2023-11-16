Braves News: Cy Young results, Ronald Acuna winter league, more

The offseason continues to stumble out of the starting blocks as no real transactions of note have taken place. This leaves plenty of space in the discourse to talk about the abysmal season awards results and voting process. While there is something to be said for the way that the MLB offseason transpires in keeping everyone on their toes with a transaction potentially imminent at any point over four months, that it is four months makes it less “on their toes” and more “resisting the temptation of sleep” while waiting for something to happen. It would probably benefit the sport to have a more fast-paced period of transactions when baseball could consistently be in the headlines instead of the painfully slow trickle that the offseason can become. Perhaps the winter meetings can be a catalyst in three weeks.

Braves News

Ronald Acuna could make his Venezuelan League season debut this week.

Spencer Strider had some interesting Cy Young votes behind the finalists. Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole won the award in their respective leagues.

MLB News

Oakland and Milwaukee made a minor trade.

MLB is reportedly considering making the pitch clock even stricter for 2024.

Seattle is adding Brant Brown to their coaching staff.