Braves to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game per an announcement by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Thursday at the owner’s meetings in Arlington per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 Game and the Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to host in 2026. The Braves hosted the game back in 1972 at Atlanta Stadium as it was known then and wouldn’t see the game again until 2000 when it was played at Turner Field.

Rob Manfred issued the following statement on the All-Star Game returning to Atlanta:

“I commend Terry McGuirk, Derek Schiller, the entire Braves organization and the Atlanta Sports Council for leading this effort. As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways.”

“We are thrilled that Major League Baseball has awarded the Atlanta Braves the 2025 All-Star Game,” Braves Chairman Terry McGuire said. “Time and time again, Atlanta has proven to be a world-class destination for the most exciting entertainment and sporting events. I am excited that baseball fans will have the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta along with all this area has to offer. Over the coming months, we look forward to working alongside MLB to create memorable experiences that will showcase and support our community.”