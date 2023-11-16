Rome Braves officially rebrand to the Rome Emperors

We have been waiting patiently to see what the Rome professional baseball team would rebrand as, and they officially announced that they will be henceforth known as the Rome Emperors. Rome has operated in Rome, Georgia and been an affiliate of the Braves since 2003, and for the first 21 years of existence had been known as the Rome Braves. Rome was previously owned by the Braves, but were sold in December of 2021 to Diamond Baseball Holdings, who has since been sold to Silver Lake Partners. Rome is currently the Atlanta Braves High-A affiliate.

This is our Roman Empire.



Welcome to the Emperor City. #RuleTheLand pic.twitter.com/ZSrcWKFJM7 — Rome Emperors (@GoEmperors) November 16, 2023

The rebrand focuses on a penguin as the primary mascot, and will certainly drive a good bump in merchandise revenue in the upcoming season. You can find a rundown of all of the logos below, and in later tweets in the thread a look at the uniforms and some merchandise. The Rome wording across the chest on the Emperors road grays features the penguin logo in the “O” of Rome, while both of their hats are variations of the penguin logo. The alternate blacks feature simply the penguin logo on the chest, with a roman column-esque script “R” embroidering the hat. All in all, in this writer’s opinion, a satisfying and fun rebrand for the organization. Soon we will see a Go Emperors sign over the right field scoreboard in AdventHealth Stadium.

The best new brand lives in Rome, Georgia. #RuleTheLand pic.twitter.com/uu202wbe3Q — Rome Emperors (@GoEmperors) November 16, 2023

Penguin fact: Emperor penguins are the largest of all penguins, reaching up to 100 cm tall. This is approximately .578 Ozzie Albieses, the shortest of all of our Rome professional baseball legends.