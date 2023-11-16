 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PTBNL Episode 63: Ronald Acuña Jr wins NL MVP, Free Agent rumors, non-tender deadline and more

Kris and Stephen are back for another episode of the Podcast to be Named Later

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kris and Stephen are back this week for the latest episode of PTBNL. This week, the guys discuss Ronald Acuña Jr winning his first ever NL MVP award and looking back on some of the insane numbers he put up in 2023. Also discussed was the Braves are willing to spend heavily on a starting pitcher according to reports and Friday marks the non-tender deadline for teams around baseball and the Braves have some interesting decisions to make.

