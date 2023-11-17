Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. crowned NL MVP, 2025 All-Star Game, and more

Thursday marked a busy day for the Atlanta Braves on the news front. Most notably, star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was named National League MVP after his incredible 2023 season. The MVP honor was the first of his career and was a clean sweep, as he received all 30 first place votes. Shohei Ohtani earned the award for the American League and also won unanimously.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is your 2023 National League MVP! pic.twitter.com/m7CDmrsLxQ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 16, 2023

25 year-old Acuña had a monstrous 2023. He slashed .337/.416/.596 and made history with his 41 home run, 73 stolen base season. He became the fifth player in big league history to join the 40/40 club, and furthered that to create the 40/70 club.

Acuña joins Freddie Freeman, Chipper Jones, Terry Pendleton, Dale Murphy, Hank Aaron, Robert Elliott, and John Evers as an MVP winner in the Braves franchise.

Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Marcell Ozuna also received votes.

The Braves are set to host the 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park. The Braves have not hosted since 2000.

The Rome Braves, a minor league affiliate, have officially changed their name to the Rome Emperors.

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $900K deal with right-hander Ricky Vanasco. He was previously outrighted and opted for minor league free agency.

The Wisconsin legislature has passed a bill of approval of stadium renovations at the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field.

MLB owners have approved the Athletics’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The vote was passed unanimously.