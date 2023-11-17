Braves trading Nick Anderson to Royals for cash considerations, per report

After pulling off a six-player trade late Thursday night, it looks like the Atlanta Braves have another deal in the works. The NY Post’s Joel Sherman reports that Atlanta is sending reliever Nick Anderson to the Kansas City Royals.

Source: The Braves traded Nick Anderson to the Royals. The Yankees were interested in the righty reliever both last offseason when he was a free agent and again now as Atlanta was moving a player it was unlikely to tender a contract. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 17, 2023

The Braves signed Anderson as a free agent last November. He made the club out of spring training and was a big part of the bullpen early on posting a 3.06 ERA and a 3.09 FIP in 35 1/3 innings. However, his last appearance was on July 7 and he was placed on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder strain.

Anderson completed a rehab assignment at the end of the season, but didn’t make it back to the majors and was left off Atlanta’s roster for the Division Series. Anderson was arbitration eligible and projected for a salary around $1.6 million according to MLB Trade Rumors.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Royals are sending back cash in the deal. With the return of Joe Jimenez and Pierce Johnson earlier this offseason, Anderson was a non-tender candidate ahead of Friday’s deadline.