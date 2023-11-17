Battery Power Podcast: Aaron Bummer Traded to Atlanta For Michael Soroka, Others

The Braves made another move to update their bullpen on Thursday night. However, the attention of Braves country may be more on who was traded away than who was acquired. Coming to Atlanta is Aaron Bummer, a left-handed reliever who can be controlled for multiple years and likely will improve with the Braves deep bullpen. In exchange for Bummer, Michael Soroka, Nicky Lopez, Jared Shuster, Braden Shewmake, and more went to Chicago. This could be a needed restart for each player mentioned, as more opportunity will be there with the White Sox than the Braves.

Shawn Coleman and Scott Coleman break down the different perspectives of the trade, and how it will impact many current and former Braves.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.