Braves trade Kyle Wright to Royals for Jackson Kowar

The Atlanta Braves continue to make moves. After already making one deal with the Kansas City Royals Friday, it now appears that they have another. MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reports that the Braves are trading Kyle Wright to the Royals. Atlanta will receive right-hander Jackson Kowar in exchange.

Kowar was the Royals’ first round pick in the 2018 Draft, but hasn’t seen much success at the major league level. He appeared in 23 games for the Royals this season and had a 6.43 ERA and a 5.29 FIP in 28 innings. Dating back to 2021, he has a 9.12 ERA in 74 career innings. Kowar has one option remaining which is some added flexibility that they have been looking for with the pitching staff.

Wright broke out in 2022 winning 21 games, but made just nine appearances in 2023 due to a shoulder injury. He underwent shoulder surgery after the season and will miss all of the 2024 season. Wright was arbitration eligible and was projected for a $1.4 million salary per MLB Trade Rumors.

Update - The deal is now official