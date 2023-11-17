Braves non-tender seven players including Michael Tonkin and Chadwick Tromp

After making two trades, the Atlanta Braves continued their 40-man roster purge by non-tendering seven more players ahead of Friday’s deadline. Those players include Kolby Allard, Yonny Chirinos, Penn Murfee, Angel Perdomo, Michael Tonkin, Chadwick Tromp and Lucas Williams. Atlanta now has 30 players on its 40-man roster.

Chirinos was designated for assignment earlier this week to make room for Murfee, who was also non-tendered. The team claimed Perdomo off of waivers from the Pirates on November 6, but he too was among today’s roster cuts.

Tonkin had the biggest role of any of the cuts appearing in 45 games while posting a 4.28 ERA and a 4.43 FIP in 80 innings. However, he was out of options and was deemed expendable after some of the team’s recent bullpen acquisitions.

Tromp was claimed off waivers from the Giants in September of 2021. He served as the team’s third catcher for the last two seasons and appeared in seven games while going 5-for-20 at the plate. Injuries limited Allard to just four games this season. Williams was added for infield depth and appeared in seven games while going 0-for-9 at the plate.

The Braves did tender contracts to Max Fried, A.J. Minter and Huascar Ynoa who are all arbitration eligible.