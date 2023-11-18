This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Fred McGriff to Tampa Bay

Braves Franchise History

1958 - Milwaukee Braves second baseman Red Schoendienst is diagnosed as having tuberculosis and will appear in just five games in 1959.

1997 - The Braves trade Fred McGriff to the expansion Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later.

2002 - The Florida Marlins send recently-acquired pitcher Mike Hampton to the Atlanta Braves for Ryan Baker and Tim Spooneybarger.

2005 - Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones agrees to restructure his contract, reducing his salary by $6 million next season. The new deal could save the Braves about $15 million over three seasons and free up money for free agents.

MLB History

1949 - Jackie Robinson, who led the National League with a .342 average, becomes the first black player to win the MVP Award. Stan Musial and Ralph Kinder finished as runner-ups.

1966 - Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Sandy Koufax announces his retirement, due to increasing pain in his arthritic left elbow. Just three weeks earlier, Koufax won a record third Cy Young Award.

1985 - Dwight Gooden and Bret Saberhagen take home Cy Young Awards in the National and American Leagues.

1986 - Roger Clemens becomes the first starting pitcher since Vida Blue to win the American League MVP Award after receiving 19 of 28 first-place votes. Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly finished second.

1987 - Chicago Cubs outfielder Andre Dawson becomes the first player from a last-place club ever to win an Most Valuable Player Award, taking National League honors with a .287 batting average and as the league leader in home runs (49) and RBI (137).

2000 - The Seattle Mariners sign Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki to a three-year contract. Suzuki becomes the first Japanese position player in league history.

2005- Orel Hershiser resigns as pitching coach of the Texas Rangers to become the team’s executive director.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.