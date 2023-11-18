Braves News: Michael Soroka, Kyle Wright traded, non-tender deadline, and more

The Atlanta Braves made a series of roster moves ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline. First up, the club dealt right-hander Michael Soroka to the Chicago White Sox in return for lefty reliever Aaron Bummer. The Braves also sent Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, and Braden Shewmake to the Windy City.

A late-night trade!@Braves acquire LHP Aaron Bummer from the @WhiteSox for RHP Michael Soroka, LHP Jared Shuster, INF Nicky Lopez, INF Braden Shewmake and RHP Riley Gowens. pic.twitter.com/EuFJ12Br8G — MLB (@MLB) November 17, 2023

Bummer signed on for 2024 at a $5.5M deal. The deal also includes club options for 2025 and 2026. The 30-year-old had a subpar 2023, owning a 5-5 record and managing a 6.79 ERA.

The Braves then traded relief pitcher Nick Anderson to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations. Prior to this trade, Anderson was expected to be non-tendered.

In the final trade of the day, the Braves acquired right-hander Jackson Kowar in exchange for righty Kyle Wright, who will miss the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The Atlanta #Braves tonight acquired RHP Jackson Kowar from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for RHP Kyle Wright: pic.twitter.com/TcyaC7Epl9 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 18, 2023

Kowar, 27, made 23 appearances in 2023. He struck out 29 in 28 frames and manufactured a 6.43 ERA. His major league success is limited, but he may find his rhythm at the minor league level, with one option remaining.

The Braves non-tendered seven players on Friday, including Michael Tonkin and Chadwick Tromp. The 40-man roster now turns to 30.

