This Day in MLB History: November 19

MLB History

1900 - American League President Ban Johnson says that the AL has chosen not to renew the National Agreement with the National League, but sees no need for friction between the two sides.

1939 - The National Professional Indoor Baseball League begins play. The league has 10 clubs, one in each major league city except Washington. However, the league will last just a month.

1960 - The new Washington Senators name Mickey Vernon as their first manager.

1975 - Joe Morgan wins the MVP Award for the National League.

1979 - The Houston Astros sign free agent Nolan Ryan to a four-year, $4.5 million deal making him the highest paid player in major league history.

1986 - Mike Schmidt wins the MVP Award in the National League and joins Stan Musial and Roy Campanella as the only three-time winners in the NL.

1990 - Barry Bonds wins the NL MVP Award after hitting .301 with 23 home runs, 114 RBI and 52 stolen bases. Bonds’ teammate Bobby Bonilla finished second.

1993 - The Montreal Expos acquire Pedro Martinez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for second baseman Delino DeShields.

1998 - The Phillies acquire outfielder Ron Gant and pitchers Jeff Brantley and Cliff Politte from the Cardinals in exchange for Ricky Bottalico and Garrett Stephenson.

2001 - Barry Bonds receives 30 of 32 first-place votes and wins the NL MVP Award for the fourth time after hitting .328 while setting an all-time record with 73 home runs to go along with 137 RBI.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.