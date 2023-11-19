Braves News: Calm after the storm, season review, more

After a flood of moves leading up to the non-tender deadline around the league, but especially in Atlanta, the offseason has fallen quiet again. Thanksgiving is typically quiet, but the days around it could hold some movement if the market gets going. The Braves now have a ton of 40-man roster space after cleaning out a bunch of fringe roster options. Obviously they aren’t going to sign a handful of massive free agents, so some of these spots are likely to be more peripheral pieces and those might be more likely to be filled with less lengthy negotiation. It might make sense, however, to fill those spots with players who may have fallen through the cracks in the market but who may not be willing to sign at a cheap price this early in the offseason. Either way, with a clear need for a high quality starter, a hole in left field, and lots of open roster spots, this could be a fun, or at the very least interesting, offseason.

Braves News

The Braves were listed as one of the best fits for a Dylan Cease trade on MLB Trade Rumors.

I took a look at AJ Minter’s stellar 2023 in review.

Brady took a look back at Tyler Tolve’s 2023 season.

MLB News

The Mets could be interested in cross-town free agent Luis Severino.

The Cubs let go of bench coach Andy Green and the Mets scooped him up for their player development staff.

The Mariners are reportedly not likely to sign Shohei Ohtani.