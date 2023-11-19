Braves reportedly a ‘top suitor’ for Sonny Gray

After missing out on what could have been their top target, the Atlanta Braves are still in the mix for free agent starter Sonny Gray. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Braves are one of the “top suitors” for Gray.

The Braves are one of the top suitors for free agent Sonny Gray, sources say. Atlanta had spoken with Aaron Nola’s camp before Nola returned to the Phillies. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 19, 2023

The Braves were also reportedly in on Aaron Nola, and may have offered him more money, before he elected to return to the Phillies on a seven-year, $172 million deal.

Atlanta entered the offseason needing to add a starter that can help beyond the 2024 season and is reportedly willing to spend on a top arm. Gray just turned 34 and can probably be had on a shorter deal, but the price tag is still going to be high given the few top options that are available.

Gray produced a banner season for the Twins in 2023 posting a 2.79 ERA and a 2.83 FIP in 184 innings. That was the most innings he has logged in a season since 2015 when he was with Oakland.