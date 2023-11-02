This Day in Braves History: Atlanta wins second World Series championship

Braves Franchise History

1927 - Boston College baseball coach Jack Slattery agrees to manage the Boston Braves for a year.

1972 - The Braves acquire Gary Gentry and Danny Frisella from the New York Mets in exchange for second baseman Felix Milan and pitcher George Stone.

1974 - Atlanta trades Hank Aaron to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Dave May and a minor league pitcher. Aaron will finish up his career in Milwaukee where it began with the Braves in 1954.

2011 - Brian McCann wins his fourth straight, and fifth overall, Silver Slugger Award.

2021 - The Braves win their first World Series championship since 1995 defeating the Astros, 7-0 in Game 6. Jorge Soler puts Atlanta up, 3-0 with a home run off Luis Garcia in the third. Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman also go deep. Max Fried tossed six scoreless innings. Soler will be named MVP.

MLB History

1913 - George Stovall is the first major league player to jump to the Federal League, signing to manage the Kansas City Packers.

1937 - Charlie Gehringer beats out Joe DiMaggio for the Most Valuable Player award in the National League. Gehringer, who led the league in hitting, received 78 of 80 points.

1938 - Red Sox first baseman Jimmie Fox is named MVP of the American League for the third time.

1960 - Roger Maris edges out teammate Mickey Mantle for the American League MVP Award. Maris won the voting 225-222 which was the second-closest vote ever behind Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams in 1947.

1972 - Steve Carlton is the unanimous winner of the National League Cy Young Award. Carlton won 27 games for the Phillies who only won 57 total on the season.

1977 - Carlton wins his second Cy Young Award after posting 23 wins with a 2.64 ERA.

1985 - The Expos sign top draft pick Pete Incaviglia and then trade him to the Rangers for infielder Jim Anderson and pitcher Bob Sebra. Incaviglia refused to sign with the Expos because he wanted to skip the minor leagues.

1988 - Oakland shortstop Walt Weiss is the third straight A’s player to win the AL Rookie of the Year award joining Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire.

1995 - The Yankees name Joe Torre as their new manager replacing Buck Showalter.

