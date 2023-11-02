Atlanta Braves 2023-24 important offseason dates

The World Series is over and Major League Baseball’s offseason is officially underway. While many teams got a head start on their offseason, the official league calendar begins with the conclusion of the World Series. For the Atlanta Braves, expect a flurry of roster moves over the next week or so. Below is a look at the important dates to keep an eye on throughout the winter months.

November 2 - Free Agents File (Day after World Series ends)

Eligible players will file for free agency the day after the World Series ends. This will also begin the five-day “quiet period” where teams can negotiate with their own free agents, but are unable to sign anyone. Teams must also decide whether to extend one-year, $20.5 million Qualifying Offers to any of their eligible free agents. To be eligible for a Qualifying Offer, a player must have spent the entire 2023 season with his team and have never previously received a Qualifying Offer.

The Braves currently have two players that are set to file for free agency: relievers Jesse Chavez and outfielder Kevin Pillar. Reliever Pierce Johnson was scheduled to become a free agent as well, but he agreed to a two-year extension with the club last week. Joe Jimenez inked a three-year deal Thursday morning.

None of the Braves’ free agents are expected to receive a Qualifying Offer. Any player that does receive the Qualifying Offer will have 10 days to accept or decline it. If a player declines and signs with a new team, then his old team will receive draft pick compensation.

November 2 - Silver Slugger Award finalists announced

Finalists for the annual Silver Slugger Awards will be announced. The winners will be announced on November 9.

November 5 - Gold Glove Awards announced

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards will be handed out on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 5. The Braves currently have three finalists in Austin Riley, Eddie Rosario and Michael Harris II.

November 6 - Free Agency opens at 5 p.m. ET

Free agency begins and players are free to sign with clubs. This is also the last day that teams can issue Qualifying Offers to eligible free agents.

November 6 - 60-day Injured List reinstatement

Players that are currently on the 60-day Injured List must be added back to the 40-man roster five days after the World Series ends. This is significant for Atlanta this offseason, as they currently have eight players that are on the 60-day Injured List in Kolby Allard, Nick Anderson, Yonny Chirinos, Dylan Lee, Tyler Matzek, Michael Soroka, Kyle Wright and Huascar Ynoa.

November 6 - Contract options deadline

This is also the deadline for clubs and players to execute or decline any options built into their current contracts. The Braves currently have five players that fit this criteria. Charlie Morton has a $20 million club option for 2024 while Eddie Rosario has a $9 million option. Neither of those deals includes a buyout. Collin McHugh has a $6 million club option that contains a $1 million buyout. Kirby Yates has a $5.75 million option that includes a $1.25 million buyout. Brad Hand has a $7 million club option that includes a $500,000 buyout.

November 6 - BBWAA Awards Finalists Announced

Finalists will be announced for the BBWAA Awards, including Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, the Cy Young Award, and the MVP Award, will be announced on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET on November 6. Voting for these awards is completed prior to the start of the postseason, which means that playoff performance isn’t taken into account.

November 7 - Executive of the Year Award

The annual Executive of the Year Award will be handed out at the start of the GM Meetings in Arizona. Again, voting is completed prior to the start of the postseason, which means that playoff performance isn’t taken into account.

November 8 - All-MLB Team nominees announced

The nominees for the All-MLB team will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Once nominees are announced, fans will be able to vote at MLB.com to help choose first and second team selections at each position.

November 7-9 - GM Meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona

These aren’t the Winter Meetings — this is the annual meeting of General Managers which will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona. These meetings typically focus on off-the-field matters, but often lay the groundwork to future trades is put in place here.

November 9 - Silver Slugger Awards announced

The winners of the 2023 Silver Slugger Awards will be revealed on MLB Network at 6 p.m. on November 9.

November 10 - Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners announced

The Platinum Glove Awards are presented to the best overall defensive player in each league.

November 13-16 BBWAA Award winners announced

Nov. 13: Rookie of the Year

Nov. 14: Managers of the Year

Nov. 15: Cy Young Awards

Nov. 16: MVP Awards

November 14 - Qualifying Offer Deadline

This is the end of the window by which players receiving Qualifying Offers must make a decision. They can accept, decline or sign a deal elsewhere any time during this window, but any player not accepting by this date will be considered to have declined, therefore granting his former team draft pick compensation... provided the player ends up changing teams in the offseason.

November 14 - Rule 5 Roster Protection Deadline

This is the deadline for players to be added to the 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

November 14-16 - Owners Meetings in Dallas

The annual owners meetings will be held in Dallas on November 14-16. Expected to be on the docket is the relocation committee vote for the Oakland Athletics proposed move to Las Vegas.

November 17 - (Non-)Tender Deadline

This is the deadline to for teams to offer the pre-arbitration and arbitration eligible players a contract for the 2024 season. Players who don’t receive an offer are considered non-tendered and become free agents. The Braves currently have 10 players that are arbitration-eligible, but several may not make it to the tender deadline due to roster crunch. Braves currently eligible for arbitration include: A.J. Minter, Max Fried, Yonny Chirinos, Michael Soroka, Nick Anderson, Nicky Lopez, Kolby Allard, Michael Tonkin, Kyle Wright, and Huascar Ynoa.

Friday November 17 - Heart & Hustle Awards

The MLB Players Alumni Association will present the 2023 Heart & Hustle award to an active player “who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.” Austin Riley is the Braves’ nominee for this year’s award.

November 28 - MLB Comeback Player of the Year Awards

The recipient of the Comeback Player of the Year Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network on November 28. The award goes to one player from each league who has overcome adversity to return to a high level of performance in the Major Leagues.

November 29 - Reliever of the Year Awards

The Relievers of the Year will be recognized at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network on November 29. The awards are named for Hall of Fame closers Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman and go to the best relievers in each league.

November 30 - Outstanding Designated Hitter Award

The award for the outstanding DH in each league will be presented on November 30 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The award was named in honor of Hall of Fame DH Edgar Martinez and goes to the best DH in the majors.

December 3-6 - Winter Meetings in Nashville

The Baseball Winter Meetings will be held in San Diego, California. These meetings are normally the busiest week of the offseason for both teams and players.

December 5: MLB Draft Lottery

The second annual Draft Lottery will take place December 5 at the Winter Meetings. As outlined in the new CBA, the first six picks of the 2024 MLB Draft will be determined by a lottery system. The Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies all have an 18.3 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 pick.

December 6 - Rule 5 Draft

Minor League players not on a team’s 40-man roster who have been in professional baseball for four (for college players) or five (for high school players) are eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft. During the Major League portion of the draft, any player selected must remain on that team’s active roster for the entire season or be offered back to their original club (with some stipulations around time spent on an Injured List).

December 16 - All-MLB Team announced

Nominees will be revealed on November 8 and the winners will be determined as a result of a fan vote and an expert panel.

January 12 - Exchange of Arbitration Figures

Arbitration-eligible players and their clubs formally exchange potential salary figures on this date. The Braves currently have 13 players who are eligible for salary arbitration (assuming none are non-tendered) Atlanta may elect to avoid arbitration with many of these players to work out one-year contracts agreeable to both sides, or long-term extensions of some sort. To the extent the Braves remain a “file and trial team,” they will treat this as a hard deadline for further negotiations — any player not signed to a deal for 2024 after this date will head to salary arbitration (see below). The arbitrators will then decide between one of the two salaries proffered by the team and player (they are not allowed to split the salaries down the middle).

January 15 - International Signing Period opens

The 2024 international signing period will open on January 15 and continue through December 15.

January - Hall of Fame Voting Results

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced in January. Former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones will be part of the ballot which will be released in mid-November.

Late January - Mid-February - Arbitration hearings take place

If teams and arbitration-eligible players can’t come to an agreement, then they will go to hearings where salaries will be set by arbitrators.