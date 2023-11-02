Braves News: Texas wins World Series, Sam Hilliard to Baltimore

The Rangers won the World Series over the Diamondbacks in fairly dominant fashion and this was slightly reassuring to me. This is because the Rangers were actually a good team in 2023, by fWAR and by run differential, while the Diamondbacks were not really. With the expanded playoffs and all of the top seeded teams being knocked out almost instantly, it would have really been disheartening to see a team with a negative regular season run differential take home the league’s biggest trophy. Some semblance of sanity prevails. This also rewards a Texas team that simply went all-in on winning now, despite the absence of a strong established home-grown core. They simply signed or traded for a core and were rewarded for it in the biggest way. Good for them for trying to win.

Braves News

Sam Hilliard was claimed by Baltimore on waivers, while Ben Heller and Andrew Velazquez were retained within the organization but removed from the 40-man roster.

ESPN ranked the Braves number 1 in their way too early power rankings on the back of Atlanta’s incumbent and historically good offense.

MLB News

The Texas Rangers won their franchise’ first World Series in 5 games over the Diamondbacks.

The Padres reportedly took out a $50 million dollar loan in September to cover “short term cash flow” issues and may be looking to clear some sizeable payroll in the offseason.

The Mets’ managerial search continues.