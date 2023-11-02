 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves prospect Keshawn Ogans finalist for AFL All Star Game voting

Keshawn Ogans is one of four finalists for voting to make the final spot on the AFL’s NL All Star team,

By Matt Powers
As the Arizona Fall League nears its annual All Star Game, Braves infield prospect Keshawn Ogans has seen hit strong season get recognized. Ogans is one of four National League prospects available to vote for the final spot on the AFL’s NL All Star squad. You can vote for him here.

Ogans, who is hitting .310 with a .365 on base percentage and 16 RBI in only 15 games played, is up against Marlins infield prospect Nasim Nunez, Padres Graham Pauley, and Jacob Hurtubise of the Reds for the spot.

Ogans entered the system as a late round pick, the Braves final pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, but after a solid season in High-A Rome in his first full year of pro ball he has been very strong against top prospect competition thus far in the AFL. Ogans projects as a potential utility infielder with some defensive versatility, and has out hit what was initially projected of him all season after a good showing in the MLB Draft League last summer prior to being selected by the Braves.

