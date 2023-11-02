Braves AFL Update: David McCabe continues to rake

Salt River lost a pair of one-run games to start the week before winning in a 3-0 shutout on Wednesday to go 1-2 so far this week. We saw continued success from David McCabe, a big game from Keshawn Ogans, and Tyler Tolve continuing to show signs of life with the bat after a rough start to his fall.

Dylan Dodd

Cumulative stats: 19 IP, 23 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 6 BB, 20 K, 6.16 ERA

Dodd was the Tuesday starter and had a tough outing, allowing seven runs in four innings. Dodd allowed seven hits and three walks, including two homers given up, while striking out four. That outing was enough to raise his ERA in the AFL from 3.60 all the way up to 6.16.

Patrick Halligan

Cumulative stats: 6.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 8 K, 10.80 ERA

Halligan appeared in the Wednesday win for an inning and retired the side in order with a strikeout.

David McCabe

Cumulative stats: 18-63, 5 2B, 20 BB, 25 K, .286/.452/.365

McCabe was Tuesday’s starting third baseman and reached base four times on the day, going two for three with a pair of walks, a run scored, and another batted in. McCabe was back in the lineup Wednesday, but at first, and went one for three with a walk, double, and run scored. For the early part of the week that makes him 3-6, three walks, a double, two runs scored and an RBI with just one strikeout in his nine plate appearances.

Jake McSteen

Cumulative stats: 9.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 12 K, 4.82 ERA

McSteen got in out of the pen on Tuesday for an inning, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while picking up two strikeouts.

Keshawn Ogans

Cumulative Stats: 19-62, 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 BB, 12 K, 4 SB, .307/.358/.419

Ogans started at second on Monday, hitting eighth in the order, and went one for three with a walk, run scored, two stolen bases, and two runs batted in. Salt River may have lost that game, but Ogans did his best to keep the team in it. Ogans sat out Tuesday, but was back on Wednesday and playing short. In that win he went one for four and scored one of the team’s three runs.

Tyler Tolve

Cumulative Stats: 11-48, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 BB, 15 K, .229/.289/.375

Tolve was behind the dish on Tuesday and continued his run from late last week, going two for five with a homer and a double and picking up two RBI. After an awful start to his AFL season, Tolve has brought his OPS up to a respectable .664 over the last week.

Darius Vines

Cumulative stats: 12.1 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 17 K, 4.38 ERA

Vines started on Monday and went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits and a pair of walks, which included a pair of homers against him - both of which came by Aaron Sabato.

Brooks Wilson

Cumulative stats: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 11 K, 9.45 ERA

Brooks Wilson got in for the eighth inning in the Wednesday shutout to pick up a hold. He got himself into trouble as he walked the bases loaded, but got out of it without any runs allowed while picking up a pair of swinging strikeouts.