Braves open as favorites to win 2024 World Series

The 2023 season didn’t end the way that the Atlanta Braves hoped, but they are coming off one of the best regular seasons in franchise history and are set up for the future with their young core locked up. With that in mind, it isn’t a surprise that the Braves opened as the favorites to win the 2024 World Series according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta is the favorite at +700 and are followed by the Dodgers (+750), Astros (+900), Rangers (+900) and Phillies (+1100). The Arizona Diamondbacks, who took home the NL Pennant in 2023, are +2500 to win the Fall Classic next season.

After winning 104 games in 2023, the Braves fizzled out in the Division Series against the Phillies for the second straight season. They enter the offseason with question marks on the pitching side where they need to add at least one capable starter and maybe two if Charlie Morton doesn’t return. They will also need to rebuild part of their bullpen around closer Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter and Pierce Johnson.