Braves sign Joe Jimenez to 3-year, $26 million deal

Atlanta is bringing back another big piece of their bullpen in Joe Jimenez

By Kris Willis
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Free agents haven't even filed yet, but the Atlanta Braves have been busy bringing back a couple of pieces of their bullpen. First it was Pierce Johnson on a two-year deal. This morning, it is Joe Jimenez who is returning on a three-year deal with $26 million. Jimenez will make $8 million in 2024 and $9 million in each of the final two years of the deal.

The Braves acquired Jimenez last offseason in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. He got off to a slow start in 2023 after offseason back surgery, but finished strong posting a 3.04 ERA and a 3.59 FIP in 56 13 innings. Jimenez struck out 73 hitters and walked just 14 in his 59 appearances.

Jimenez was set to file for free agency at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, but that won’t happen now. Jesse Chavez and Kevin Pillar are the only two Braves players that are free agents, although several more could join them in the coming days.

