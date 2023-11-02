Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr. among 6 Braves’ finalists for this year’s Silver Slugger Awards

Louisville Slugger announced Thursday the finalists for the Silver Slugger Awards in the American and National Leagues. The Atlanta Braves are well represented with six finalists in Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr, Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna. The Braves are also one of four finalists for Offensive Team of the Year in the National League.
The award winners will be announced on November 9 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The positional winners are determined by a vote of MLB managers and coaches. The team award will be determined by a combination of team offensive statistics and a vote of MLB fans who cast ballots on MLB.com between September 25 and October 1.
National League
1B: Matt Olson, Pete Alonso, Freddie Freeman
2B: Ozzie Albies, Luis Arraez, Ketel Marte
3B: Austin Riley, Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado, Max Muncy
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Francisco Lindor, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Corbin Carroll, Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, Seiya Suzuki
C: Sean Murphy, William Contreras, J.T. Realmuto, Will Smith
DH: Marcell Ozuna, Bryce Harper, J.D. Martinez, Jorge Soler
UT: Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Ha-Seong Kim, Spencer Steer
American League
1B: Triston Casas, Yandy Diaz, Nathaniel Lowe, Spencer Torkelson
2B: Brandon Drury, Marcus Semien, Gleyber Torres
3B: Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers, Isaac Paredes, Jose Ramirez
SS: J.P. Crawford, Corey Seager, Bobby Witt Jr.
OF: Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, Aaron Judge, Luis Robert Jr, Julio Rodriguez, Anthony Santander, Kyle Tucker
C: Salvador Perez, Cal Raleigh, Adley Rutschman
DH: Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani
UT: Brandon Drury, Gunnar Henderson, Isaac Paredes, Whit Merrifield
National League Offensive Team of the Year Finalists
Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Dodgers
Philadelphia Phillies
San Diego Padres
