Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr. among 6 Braves’ finalists for this year’s Silver Slugger Awards

Louisville Slugger announced Thursday the finalists for the Silver Slugger Awards in the American and National Leagues. The Atlanta Braves are well represented with six finalists in Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr, Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna. The Braves are also one of four finalists for Offensive Team of the Year in the National League.

The award winners will be announced on November 9 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The positional winners are determined by a vote of MLB managers and coaches. The team award will be determined by a combination of team offensive statistics and a vote of MLB fans who cast ballots on MLB.com between September 25 and October 1.

National League

1B: Matt Olson, Pete Alonso, Freddie Freeman

2B: Ozzie Albies, Luis Arraez, Ketel Marte

3B: Austin Riley, Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado, Max Muncy

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Francisco Lindor, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Corbin Carroll, Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, Seiya Suzuki

C: Sean Murphy, William Contreras, J.T. Realmuto, Will Smith

DH: Marcell Ozuna, Bryce Harper, J.D. Martinez, Jorge Soler

UT: Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Ha-Seong Kim, Spencer Steer

American League

1B: Triston Casas, Yandy Diaz, Nathaniel Lowe, Spencer Torkelson

2B: Brandon Drury, Marcus Semien, Gleyber Torres

3B: Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers, Isaac Paredes, Jose Ramirez

SS: J.P. Crawford, Corey Seager, Bobby Witt Jr.

OF: Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, Aaron Judge, Luis Robert Jr, Julio Rodriguez, Anthony Santander, Kyle Tucker

C: Salvador Perez, Cal Raleigh, Adley Rutschman

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani

UT: Brandon Drury, Gunnar Henderson, Isaac Paredes, Whit Merrifield

National League Offensive Team of the Year Finalists

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres

American League Offensive Team of the Year Finalists

Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers