 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Offseason for everyone open thread

No more baseball!

By Ivan the Great
/ new
Atlanta Braves Postseason Workout Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

A couple of news tidbits.

First, Ben Heller elected free agency after being outrighted.

Here’s a question that I didn’t bother to research at all: how? I don’t think Heller has five years of service time or has ever been outrighted before, so how did he get to elect free agency after being outrighted once? Maybe he has been outrighted before? Someone look and tell me.

Second, the Qualifying Offer is coming in a little lower than estimated:

Previous estimates were around $20.5 million, so there’s not much difference here, and that leeway of $175,000 probably doesn’t move the needle on any decision whatsoever.

Other than that, enjoy your Thursday night, and leave a note in the thread about which reliever you think is going to sign the next multiyear deal with the Braves.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power