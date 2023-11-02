Offseason for everyone open thread

A couple of news tidbits.

First, Ben Heller elected free agency after being outrighted.

Ben Heller, outrighted to Triple A on Wednesday, elected free agency. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) November 2, 2023

Here’s a question that I didn’t bother to research at all: how? I don’t think Heller has five years of service time or has ever been outrighted before, so how did he get to elect free agency after being outrighted once? Maybe he has been outrighted before? Someone look and tell me.

Second, the Qualifying Offer is coming in a little lower than estimated:

Qualifying offer this year is $20.325M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 2, 2023

Previous estimates were around $20.5 million, so there’s not much difference here, and that leeway of $175,000 probably doesn’t move the needle on any decision whatsoever.

Other than that, enjoy your Thursday night, and leave a note in the thread about which reliever you think is going to sign the next multiyear deal with the Braves.