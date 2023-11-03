PTBNL Episode 61: Joe Jimenez signing, offseason priorities and more

Kris and Stephen are back with the latest episode of The Podcast to be Named Later. In this episode, the guys discuss the official beginning of the off-season with the World Series wrapping up, and the Braves have already been busy with the Joe Jimenez and Pierce Johnson signings. They guys also covered some important dates coming up soon and a rundown of all roster decisions looming.

