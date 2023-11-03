Braves News: Joe Jimenez signing, Silver Slugger Award finalists, and more

The Atlanta Braves got to work on the first official day of the offseason after signing Joe Jiménez to a three-year contract worth $26M. The 28-year-old will collect $8M in 2024 and increase to $9M in 2025 and 2026. 1% of his salary will be donated to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The reliever spent the 2023 season in Atlanta after wrapping up with the Detroit Tigers. Over the 2023 campaign, he tossed 56.1 innings, struck out 73 and walked 14. He managed a 3.04 ERA.

Thursday morning’s signing came quickly after Pierce Johnson’s contract, which was done Wednesday.

