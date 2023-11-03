Keshawn Ogans to represent Braves in Fall Stars game

The Arizona Fall League’s annual Fall Stars game is Sunday evening, and utility infielder Keshawn Ogans has been named to the roster as the Atlanta Braves only representative. Ogans was part of the Final Vote for the final spot on the roster, winning that to make the team. Ogans has split time up the middle for the second-place Salt River Rafters, playing in 15 games while playing solid infield defense.

Announcing the 2023 Fall Stars rosters!



We hope to see you at Sloan Park this Sunday evening. #AFL23 pic.twitter.com/LAEZI9497t — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 3, 2023

Ogans, the 20th round pick from the 2022 MLB Draft for the Braves, quietly put together a solid age-21 season for the Rome Braves. Across his 113 games Ogans posted a 112 wRC+, ranking third on the team in slugging and fourth in on base percentage. He was frequently clearing the bases for the high OBP top of the order and led the team with 67 runs batted in. This fall has been a continuation of that in-season performance, as he has improved his OPS from the regular season to .778 this fall and seen bumps in his slugging percentage.

The Fall Stars game will be played on Sunday at 8 PM ET, and we will all of the information you need to know on a preview tomorrow morning.