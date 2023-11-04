This Day in Braves History: November 4

Braves Franchise History

1959 - Eddie Mathews finishes second in NL MVP Award balloting to Ernie Banks. Banks wins the award for the second straight time after hitting 45 home runs while driving in 143 runs.

MLB History

1935 - Cal Hubbard, pro football tackle with the Green Bay Packers, joins the American League umpiring staff.

1980 - Steve Carlton wins his third Cy Young Award after posting a 24-9 record with a 2.34 ERA and 286 strikeouts. Carlton joins Sandy Koufax, Tom Seaver and Jim Palmer as the only pitchers with three Cy Young Awards.

1987 - San Diego Padres catcher Benito Santiago, who ended the season with a rookie-record 34-game hitting streak, is a unanimous selection as the National League Rookie of the Year.

2001 - In Game 7 of a classic World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks rally for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the New York Yankees and their usually unbeatable closer, Mariano Rivera, 3-2.

2002 - Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Eric Hinske, who posted a .279 batting average with 24 home runs and 84 RBI, is named American League Rookie of the Year. Hinske receives 19 of 28 first-place votes cast by the Baseball Writers Association of America with Baltimore Orioles pitcher Rodrigo López getting the other nine first-place votes.

2003 - Don Mattingly is named as the hitting coach of the Yankees replacing Rick Down.

2003 - Miami-Dade County Commissioners approve a plan committing $73 million in tax money toward a new major league ballpark for the Florida Marlins. The World Champions, who have agreed to change their name to the Miami Marlins if the city builds the ballpark, want to begin playing in the $325 million new park in 2007, but still do not have a plan for raising $137 million needed as part of their commitment. This lack of funds will delay plans for the ballpark until 2012.

2004 - Charlie Manuel is named to replace Larry Bowa as the Philadelphia Phillies manager. Manuel managed the Cleveland Indians from 2000 to 2002.

2009 - The New York Yankees defeat Philadelphia, 7 - 3, in Game 6, to win the 2009 World Series. Hideki Matsui drives in a record 6 runs to earn the World Series Most Valuable Player Award.

2016 - Five million fans turn out for the Cubs’ World Series victory parade in downtown Chicago, IL, 108 years in the making. The Chicago River is dyed in blue to celebrate the long-awaited title.

