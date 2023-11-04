How to watch Keshawn Ogans in the 2023 AFL Fall Stars Game

The 2023 Arizona Fall League schedule is drawing nearer to a close, and with that the annual Fall Stars game is coming up on Sunday evening. The Braves will be represented by Keshawn Ogans, a middle infield prospect who was the 20th round pick out of California last season. Ogans has put up a .778 OPS this fall, and spent the 2023 season in Rome. Ogans is unranked by any publications, but is a solid bench-utility prospect who is seen as a contact-oriented hitter.

Fall Stars Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona

TV: MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.com

The information this year is the same as last, with the AFL keeping the same stadium and broadcast platform as 2023. The game will be headlined by a number of top prospects, notably Colson Montgomery from the Chicago White Sox organization and Carson Williams from the Tampa Bay Rays system. One big switch, however, is moving the game back to 8 pm Eastern Time, so our post game recap will go up Monday morning.

On Saturday there will also be the Arizona Fall League home run derby, though it will not feature any Atlanta Braves prospects. The Home Run Derby will start at 9:30 p.m. eastern and stream on MLB.com. The derby will be broadcasted by Chris and Stefan Caray, sons of former Braves commentator Chip Caray and grandsons of Skip Caray.

There are a couple of more notable Braves-related names who will be in the Fall Stars game.

Right handed pitcher and Oakland Athletics prospect Royber Salinas was a key piece in the Braves trade for Sean Murphy, and after an up-and-down season at Double-A he has struck out 17 batters in 15 innings for the Mesa Solar Sox.

Infielder Caleb Durbin was sent to the Yankees as pat of the package in exchange for Lucas Luetge, and the 23 year old has had a phenomenal fall. Durbin is hitting .324/.454/.544 for Mesa with 14 walks and only seven strikeouts.