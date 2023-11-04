Braves News: Jesse Chavez, Kevin Pillar become free agents, MLBPA Awards, and more

One hundred thirty players hit the open market and became free agents on Friday, per the communications department of the MLB Players Association. Jesse Chavez and Kevin Pillar were the two Atlanta Braves to make the list.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



130 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents



One hundred thirty players were declared XX(B) free agents at the conclusion of the 2023 season. Additional players may become XX(B) free agents pending option decisions in their Uniform Player Contracts. @MLBPA pic.twitter.com/fuHws5EWHB — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) November 3, 2023

Chavez began his second stint with the Braves in 2022. In June of 2023, he was shut down after taking a line drive to the shin, so his playing time was limited. He did, however, toss 34.2 innings, striking out 39 and managing a 1.56 ERA.

Kevin Pillar appeared in 81 games with the Braves in 2023 and typically came up big off the bench. He manufactured a .228 batting average with nine home runs and 32 RBI. Defensively, he spent most of his time in left field, where he logged 64 games and had 75 putouts.

Both Chavez and Pillar were keys to the Braves’ 2023 success on the field as well as in the clubhouse.

More Braves News:

MLB Award season is ramping up, and Ronald Acuña Jr. has already brought home two in MLBPA’s Player of the Year and NL Outstanding Player Awards.

Braves prospect Keshawn Ogans will represent the club in the AFL’s Fall Stars Game. The game is set for Sunday evening.

Episode 61 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses the Joe Jiménez signing, offseason priorities, and more.

MLB News:

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw underwent left shoulder surgery to repair his shoulder capsule. He will be sidelined until next summer.

Milwaukee Brewers veteran Wade Miley declined his mutual option with the Brew Crew and is now a free agent.

Cody Bellinger declined his mutual option with the Chicago Cubs and lands on the free agent market.

Chicago White Sox pitchers Liam Hendriks and Mike Clevinger have become free agents.

Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner declined his mutual option and is now a free agent.