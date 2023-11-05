Braves News: Keshawn Ogans AFL all-star, options looming, more

Free agency opens Monday, as that serves as the deadline for contract option decisions and for issuing qualifying offers to pending free agents. The Braves have a number of options to make decisions on, with Charlie Morton being the headliner, and Eddie Rosario, Collin McHugh, Kirby Yates, and Brad Hand all filling out the list. Morton has the added variable of a potential retirement. Option decisions are really flooding in now, as is illustrated in the links below. The Braves don’t have anyone who would be expected to receive the qualifying offer, but it may play a role in who they will be interested in signing.

Eduardo Rodriguez and Marcus Stroman are two names who were added to the free agent pool Saturday, as they opted out of their respective deals. The Braves need starting pitching and likely won’t be operating at the absolute high end of the market, so these two players could be in their range, although I wouldn’t be surprised if they got priced out of Rodriguez in particular.

Braves News

Keshawn Ogans is Atlanta’s AFL all-star representative, as the game will be today.

MLB News

Josh Bell exercised his player option to stay in Miami.

The Padres declined Michael Wacha’s two year option.

Andrew Heaney picked up his player option with Texas and the team exercised Jose Leclerc’s option.

The White Sox declined their option for Tim Anderson.

Eduardo Rodriguez opted out of the last 3 years of his deal, making himself a major free agent.

We have a trade of some significant, between the Tigers and Brewers.

Marcus Stroman opted out of the last year of his Cubs contract.

Joey Votto had his option declined by the Reds.

Hector Neris declined his player option with the Astros.