Braves expected to decline Eddie Rosario’s club option, per report

Monday is the deadline for major league teams to either exercise or decline any club options for players. The Atlanta Braves currently have five players with options for the 2024 season including Charlie Morton and Eddie Rosario. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Sunday that the Braves are leaning towards declining the $9 million option on Rosario.

Braves are expected to decline Eddie Rosario’s $9M option by tomorrow. Close call and nothing official but that’s the expectation. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 5, 2023

Rosario of course was a postseason hero for the Braves during their 2021 run to the World Series. He re-signed on a two-year, $18 million deal that included a $9 million club option for the 2024 season. The first season on that new deal was a loss as Rosario underwent eye surgery to correct blurred vision and appeared in 80 games while hitting just .212/.259/.328 with five homers and a 62 wRC+.

With the vision issues behind him, he bounced back in 2023 to more of his career norms. He appeared in 142 games and hit .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs and a league average 100 wRC+. The Braves reportedly were pursuing an unnamed right-handed power bat at the trade deadline last season that would have presumedly played left field. While they can easily afford Rosario’s $9 million option, this is one of the few spots in the lineup that could be upgraded.

In addition to Rosario and Charlie Morton, the Braves must also make a decision on Collin McHugh, Kirby Yates and Brad Hand before Monday’s deadline.