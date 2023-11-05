Braves come up short in 2023 Gold Glove Award voting

Major League Baseball’s award season got underway Sunday night with the announcement of the 2023 Gold Glove Award winners. The Atlanta Braves came in with three finalists in third baseman Austin Riley, left fielder Eddie Rosario and center fielder Michael Harris, but were shutout on the evening.

Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes beat out Riley at third base. Chicago’s Ian Happ won the award in left field and Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle won over Harris. Former Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson won his second straight award at shortstop. Freddie Freeman was a finalist at first base, but lost out to Arizona’s Christian Walker.

Here is a look at the complete list of 2023 Gold Glove Award winners:

National League

PItcher: Zack Wheeler

Catcher: Gabriel Moreno

First Base: Christian Walker

Second Base: Nico Hoerner

Third Base: Ke’Bryan Hayes

Shortstop: Dansby Swanson

Left Field: Ian Happ

Center Field: Brenton Doyle

Right Field: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Utility: Ha-Seong Kim

American League

PItcher: Jose Berrios

Catcher: Jonah Heim

First Base: Nathaniel Lowe

Second Base: Andres Gimenez

Third Base: Matt Chapman

Shortstop: Anthony Volpe

Left Field: Steven Kwan

Center Field: Kevin Kiermaier

Right Field: Adolis Garcia

Utility: Mauricio Dubon