Braves come up short in 2023 Gold Glove Award voting

Major League Baseball’s award season got underway Sunday night with the announcement of the 2023 Gold Glove Award winners. The Atlanta Braves came in with three finalists in third baseman Austin Riley, left fielder Eddie Rosario and center fielder Michael Harris, but were shutout on the evening.
Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes beat out Riley at third base. Chicago’s Ian Happ won the award in left field and Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle won over Harris. Former Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson won his second straight award at shortstop. Freddie Freeman was a finalist at first base, but lost out to Arizona’s Christian Walker.
Here is a look at the complete list of 2023 Gold Glove Award winners:
National League
PItcher: Zack Wheeler
Catcher: Gabriel Moreno
First Base: Christian Walker
Second Base: Nico Hoerner
Third Base: Ke’Bryan Hayes
Shortstop: Dansby Swanson
Left Field: Ian Happ
Center Field: Brenton Doyle
Right Field: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Utility: Ha-Seong Kim
American League
PItcher: Jose Berrios
Catcher: Jonah Heim
First Base: Nathaniel Lowe
Second Base: Andres Gimenez
Third Base: Matt Chapman
Shortstop: Anthony Volpe
Left Field: Steven Kwan
Center Field: Kevin Kiermaier
Right Field: Adolis Garcia
Utility: Mauricio Dubon
