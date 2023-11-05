Braves decline option on Brad Hand

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have declined Brad Hand’s $7 million option for the 2024 season. The team will instead pay the $500,000 buyout. Hand is now a free agent.

The #Braves today declined LHP Brad Hand’s option for the 2024 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 5, 2023

The Braves acquired Hand from the Rockies at the trade deadline in exchange for minor league pitcher Alec Barger in hopes that he could give them another lefty option out of the bullpen after Dylan Lee went down with a shoulder injury.

Hand didn’t pitch particularly well with Atlanta, but had some bad luck too. He made 20 appearances and had a 7.50 ERA and a 4.03 FIP. Still, there the thought was never there that Atlanta might bring him back for next season, especially considering the $7 million price tag.

The Braves have four more players with contract options that they must make decisions on, the biggest of which, is veteran starter Charlie Morton. Relievers Collin McHugh and Kirby Yates also have club options as does outfielder Eddie Rosario. An earlier report from Sunday suggests that Atlanta will decline Rosario’s $9 million option.