Braves News: Team Option Decisions, Gold Glove Winners, Busy Monday, More

Atlanta’s offseason will shift into high gear on Monday.

By Shawn Coleman
Monday starts the first full week of the offseason for teams around Major League Baseball, and there will likely be plenty of news and updates today:

The Braves will be one of many teams with plenty of decisions to make. Team options for Charlie Morton, Colin Mchugh, Kirby Yates, and Eddie Rosario will be decided upon. Atlanta already declined the team option for Brad Hand, and likely will do the same for Rosario. Beyond the team option decisions, there could be plenty of other news to occur, so stick with Battery Power for the latest.

