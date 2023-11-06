Braves News: Team Option Decisions, Gold Glove Winners, Busy Monday, More

Monday starts the first full week of the offseason for teams around Major League Baseball, and there will likely be plenty of news and updates today:

Reminder, tomorrow is massive day in the baseball calendar:



• Club and player option decisions

• 60-day IL guys back on the 40-man

• Qualifying offers made

• Beginning of league wide free agency



There’ll be a bunch of news tomorrow — Stephen (@b_outliers) November 5, 2023

The Braves will be one of many teams with plenty of decisions to make. Team options for Charlie Morton, Colin Mchugh, Kirby Yates, and Eddie Rosario will be decided upon. Atlanta already declined the team option for Brad Hand, and likely will do the same for Rosario. Beyond the team option decisions, there could be plenty of other news to occur, so stick with Battery Power for the latest.

Braves News

No Braves were among the 2023 Gold Glove Award Winners.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. could be an affordable left field option for the Braves.

MLB News