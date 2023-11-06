Fall Stars Recap: Keshawn Ogans reaches base twice

The Atlanta Braves sent only one player to the Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars game, but Keshawn Ogans showed out for them with a good game at the plate off of the bench. Ogans came in to a 6-2 game in the sixth inning, pinch hitting with two outs in the inning. The first pitch he saw was a 101 mph fastball, and it rode up and in and drilled him in the elbow guard. Ogans advanced to second base on a walk then came in to score what would be the final run of the game for either side on two wild pitches. Ogans remained in the game as the designated hitter, and in the 8th inning got a chance to actually swing the bat. Ogans fell behind 1-2 in the count, but was able to reach out of the zone and poke a bloop single into right field. Ogans tried to get some action started on the basepaths, but chose a bad pitch to run on and was thrown out at second base. Ogans was one of four players in the game to reach base multiple times.

As for the game as a whole the American League took a lead in the middle innings and never looked back. The National League had a chance to take an early lead as Victor Scott II from the Cardinals organization led off with a double and stole third base, but three strikeouts from AL starter and Blue Jays prospect CJ Van Eyk stranded Scott at third. The National League ultimately was able to take the lead in the game when Michael Trautwein of the Reds organization led off in the third inning with a double, stole third base, and scored on an RBI ground out. The American League bats had been quiet early but in the bottom of the third inning managed to eke out two singles, and the NL would allowed a run home on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly then gave the AL the lead, which they would only extend in the fourth inning.

The American League jumped all over Dodgers pitcher Ronan Kopp, with Colson Montgomery leading off the inning with a solo home run. Kopp then walked a batter before Blue Jays farmhand Will Robertson broke the game open with a two-run home run. The National League would get a run back on Eric Brown Jr.’s (Milwaukee Brewers) home run in the top of the fifth inning, before giving that run right back to the AL squad. Kyle Manzardo from the Tampa Bay Rays led off with the AL’s third home run of the game, and the aforementioned wild pitch that scored Ogans was the end of the scoring for both sides. Colson Montgomery was the MVP of this game behind his home run and was the only player to deliver a multi-hit performance.