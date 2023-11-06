Braves to pick up Charlie Morton’s club option, per report

The Atlanta Braves still have several moves to make Monday and it appears that they are playing it right down to the wire. However, it looks like Atlanta will be picking up Charlie Morton’s $20 million club option for the 2024 season per a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Atlanta is exercising its $20 million option on right-hander Charlie Morton, sources tell ESPN. There was significant discussion within the organization about declining it, but ultimately the Braves decided to bring back Morton, who is beloved in Atlanta, for another season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2023

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman later confirmed the report.

Morton made 30 starts for the club in 2023 while posting a 3.64 ERA and a 3.87 FIP in 163 innings. A finger injury kept him out of the Division Series where the Braves were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Morton’s $20 million price tag is a high price to pay for a 40-year old pitcher, but it is a one-year commitment and answers one of several questions about next year’s rotation. Atlanta should still be in the market to add another starter to the mix.

Atlanta has more decisions to make before Monday’s deadline. Collin McHugh, Kirby Yates and Eddie Rosario all have club options for next season. The AJC’s Justin Toscano reports that Atlanta will decline Yates’ option.

The Braves also have eight players that are on the 60-day injured list that must be activated Monday so there are more moves to come.