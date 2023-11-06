 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves pick up Charlie Morton’s club option, decline options for Eddie Rosario, Collin McHugh and Kirby Yates

Atlanta announced a flurry of roster moves Monday and set their 40-man roster for the offseason.

By Kris Willis Updated
Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Monday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. The biggest of which was that they decided to pick up Charlie Morton’s $20 million club option for 2024. They elected to decline the club options for outfielder Eddie Rosario along with relievers Collin McHugh and Kirby Yates. The club had previously announced that they were declining the option for lefty reliever Brad Hand.

In addition to the club options, the Braves also reinstated Kolby Allard, Nick Anderson, Yonny Chirinos, Dylan Lee, Tyler Matzek, Michael Soroka, Kyle Wright and Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day injured list. The team also outrighted right-hander Jackson Stephens to Gwinnett and claimed left-hander Angel Perdomo off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Perdomo appeared in 30 games out of the bullpen for Pittsburgh and posted a 3.72 ERA and a 3.01 FIP in 29 innings. He will be entering his age-30 season and underwent Tommy John surgery in October.

