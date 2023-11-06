Seven free agents receive qualifying offers

Major League Baseball’s offseason is in full swing after the quiet period ended and free agency officially opened at 5 p.m. ET Monday. It was also the deadline for teams to issue qualifying offers to upcoming free agents. The qualifying offer this season is worth $20.325 million. Players who received it have until 4 p.m. ET on November 14 to either accept or reject the one-year offer. If rejected, any teams that sign that player will give up a draft pick.

Shohei Ohtani headlines the list along with starters Aaron Nola and Blake Snell.

Here is the full list of players to receive a qualifying offer, per ESPN sources:



Shohei Ohtani

Aaron Nola

Blake Snell

Cody Bellinger

Josh Hader

Matt Chapman

Sonny Gray



Players who didn't receive it: Teoscar Hernandez, Jorge Soler, Rhys Hoskins, Mitch Garver — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2023

It is unlikely that any of these players will accept the qualifying offer as all will likely land multi-year deals on the open market.