 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seven free agents receive qualifying offers

Seven players received qualifying offers and will have draft pick compensation tied to their free agency

By Kris Willis
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Major League Baseball’s offseason is in full swing after the quiet period ended and free agency officially opened at 5 p.m. ET Monday. It was also the deadline for teams to issue qualifying offers to upcoming free agents. The qualifying offer this season is worth $20.325 million. Players who received it have until 4 p.m. ET on November 14 to either accept or reject the one-year offer. If rejected, any teams that sign that player will give up a draft pick.

Shohei Ohtani headlines the list along with starters Aaron Nola and Blake Snell.

It is unlikely that any of these players will accept the qualifying offer as all will likely land multi-year deals on the open market.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power