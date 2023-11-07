This Day in Braves History: Rafael Furcal named NL Rookie of the Year

Braves Franchise History

1928 - The Boston Braves trade Rogers Hornsby to the Cubs for $200,000 and five players. Infielder Freddie Maguire, catcher Lou Legett and pitchers Percy Jones, Socks Seibold and Bruce Cunningham head to Boston in the deal.

1964 - The National League approves the move of the Milwaukee Braves to Atlanta, but orders them to stay in Milwaukee for the 1965 season. The team moved to Atlanta in 1966.

2000 - Rafael Furcal is named Rookie of the Year for the National League. Frugal received 25 of 32 first-place votes.

2019 - Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. all win Silver Slugger Awards.

MLB History

1927 - Bill McKechnie is hired to replace Bob O’Farrell as manager of the Cardinals while the Phillies former Syracuse manager Burt Shotton as their new skipper.

1963 - Yankees catcher Elston Howard becomes the first black player to win the American League MVP Award. Detroit’s Al Kaline finishes second.

1967 - Cardinals first baseman Orlando Cepeda is just the second National League player to with the MVP award unanimously.

1972 - Johnny Bench wins the NL MVP Award for the second time in three seasons after hitting .270 with 40 home runs and 125 RBI.

1978 - Jim Rice wins the American League MVP Award over Yankees pitcher Ron Guidry. Rice led the AL in homers, RBI, hits, triples and slugging percentage and was the first player since Joe DiMaggio to tally 400 total bases. Guidry was 25-3 with 248 strikeouts and a 1.74 ERA.

1979 - Cubs closer Bruce Sutter wins the NL Cy Young Award after posting a 2.23 ERA while recording 37 saves. Houston’s Joe Niekro finished second in the voting.

1988 - The Astros and Mariners name new managers. Art Howe will take over in Houston while Jim Lefebvre gets the job in Seattle.

1989 - Gregg Olson beats out Tom Gordon and Ken Griffey Jr. for the Rookie of the Year Award in the American League. Olson is the first relief pitcher ever to win the award.

2012 - The Rockies name Walt Weiss as their new manager. Weiss had been coaching high school baseball in the Denver area.

2013 - The Cubs hire Padres bench coach Rick Renteria as their new manager.

