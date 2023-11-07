Braves AFL Update: Tyler Tolve homers for Salt River

The AFL season is inching towards a close and players are making a push to put up a few more solid performances to give them a leg up going into next season. Braves farmhands had a bit of a mixed bag when it came to their performances last week so let’s dive in and break them down.

Dylan Dodd

Cumulative stats: 4 starts, 19 IP, 6.16 ERA, 6 BB, 20 K

Dodd made one start last week, albeit it was one of his worst thus far in his AFL stint. In the start, Dodd went four innings, allowing seven earned runs. The lefty gave up a pair of homers while also walking three batters. The rough start saw his ERA balloon over 6 on the AFL season. Prior to this start, Dodd was carrying a sub-four ERA.

Patrick Halligan

Cumulative stats: 6.2 IP, 8 H, 8 K, 5 BB, 8 ER, 10.80 ERA

Halligan made one appearance out of the bullpen for Salt River last week, tossing a scoreless inning while striking out one batter. Halligan’s numbers on the season haven’t exactly been sparkling. However, he has put up a few decent performances his last couple of times out as he’s lowered his ERA north of 13 down to below 11.

David McCabe

Cumulative stats: 19-70, 13 R, 6 2B, 8 RBI, .792 OPS

McCabe was solid over the last week, seeing action in four games for Salt River. In 13 at-bats, the third baseman notched four hits — two of which were doubles — and an RBI. Across the last seven days, McCabe also posted a .933 OPS.

Jake McSteen

Cumulative stats: 10.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, BB, 12 K, 4.35 ERA

McSteen got two shots out of the pen last week and had mixed results. Across two innings pitched, McSteen allowed three hits and an earned run. McSteen also walked one batter while striking out two. McSteen’s overall numbers haven’t been bad at all, as he’s only walked one batter and struck out 12 on the season.

Keshawn Ogans

Cumulative stats: 19-62, 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, .777 OPS

Ogans didn’t play over the last week, but has still managed to put up solid numbers across the AFL Season. In 62 at-bats, Ogans has homered twice en route to posting a .777 OPS.

Tyler Tolve

Cumulative stats: 13-55, 8 R, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 8 RBI, .682 OPS

Tolve actually put up the best week of any Braves position player playing in the AFL over the last seven days. Getting into three games, Tolve went 4-12 with a pair of doubles, a homer and three RBI as he posted a 1.143 OPS on the week. While his .682 OPS might not be eye-popping, it’s a sight better than the sub-.400 OPS he carried prior to last week.

Brooks Wilson

Cumulative stats: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 9 BB, 11 K, 9.45 ERA

Wilson’s lone appearance over the last week was a bit of a mixed bag. He walked the bases loaded on three walks, but managed to get out of the inning unscathed as he struck out a pair of batters to end the frame.