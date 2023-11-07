Ron Washington Meeting with Angels Tonight About Managerial Position, Per Report

With the MLB offseason officially underway, many around baseball will be focused on which players may go to new teams over the next several weeks and months. However, there are also plenty of managerial vacancies that remain open, and the Angels could be interested in Braves Third Base Coach Ron Washington as their next skipper:

The Angels are interviewing Ron Washington for their managerial opening tonight, per a source familiar. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) November 8, 2023

Over the past few days, some potential candidates have emerged that the Angels could show interest in to be their next manager. While Washington is likely one of several potential candidates the Angels will be talking too, there are some obvious connections that could make him a logical choice for the Angels.

Angels did talk to Torii Hunter about manager job, too. He’d be an inspirational choice at some point but it feels at the moment that Arte Moreno prefers big experience. So Showalter and perhaps Washington seem well positioned. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 7, 2023

If the Angels Owner, Arte Moreno, prefers big experience, then it will be hard to find many other candidates that stand out during Moreno’s time in baseball than Washington. Washington has 20 years of experience coaching and managing within both the Athletics and Rangers organizations. That experience involves plenty of success and postseason trips, including winning the American League and managing in the World Series in 2010 and 2011. Washington and Angels GM Perry Minasian have plenty of familiarity from their time within the Braves organization at the end of last decade. In other words, the two main voices in the managerial decision for the Angels have plenty of knowledge of how successful Washington has been as a coach and manager.

Of course, there have been times in recent years where it looked as if Washington would get a manger’s job only to return to the Braves. However, it is well known how much Washington wants one more opportunity to manage a winner, and it’s hard to deny there is a good chance he could make a quick and successful impact for a franchise. While it would be hard to see him depart the Braves, Washington should definitely jump at another chance to manage if it becomes available.

