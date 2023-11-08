This Day in Braves History: Dale Murphy wins second straight MVP Award

Braves Franchise History

1961 - Warren Spahn finishes second in Cy Young Award voting to Whitey Ford, who led the league in wins and innings pitched.

1983 - Braves outfielder Dale Murphy wins his second straight MVP Award after hitting .302 with 36 home runs, 121 RBI and 30 stolen bases. Murphy joins Ernie Banks, Mike Schmidt and Joe Morgan as the only players to win the award in consecutive seasons.

MLB History

1934 - Ford Frick is named president of the National League. He became commissioner in 1950.

1950 - Commissioner Happy Chandler and representatives for the players agree on the split of the TV and radio rights from the World Series.

1951 - Yankees catcher Yogi Berra wins the first of his three career AL MVP Awards.

1954 - American League owners approve the move of the Philadelphia Athletics to Kansas City with a 6-2 vote. The Athletics will play their home games at Municipal Stadium.

1966 - Frank Robinson is the unanimous choice for American League MVP after winning the triple crown. Robinson is the first player to win the award in both leagues.

1990 - Darryl Strawberry signs a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1991 - Cal Ripken Jr. is named AL MVP. Detroit’s Cecil Fielder finished second.

2018 - The Rays trade outfielders Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley to Seattle in exchange for catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia.

