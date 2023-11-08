 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Ron Washington rumors, minor league free agents, and more

Atlanta Braves news and notes from Tuesday

By Kaitlyn Monnin
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

Major League Baseball’s offseason continues, and we have already seen plenty of players and coaches make the switch to new clubs. After relieving their former manager of his duties in October, the Los Angeles Angels are on the hunt for a new skipper. Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington’s name has emerged as a possible replacement.

Buck Showalter, Benji Gil, and Gary DiSacina are among others connected to the managerial vacancy.

At the helm of the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014, Washington managed a .521 winning percentage. Wash has spent the last seven years in Atlanta and has become a clubhouse favorite. But with twenty years of coaching and eight years of managerial experience, Washington is an ideal candidate for the Halos.

Several minor league Braves elected free agency, including Charlie Culberson, Drew Lugbauer, and more.

Our 2023 Season in Review series continues with Seth Elledge and Dalton Guthrie.

Last week was underwhelming for the Braves in the Arizona Fall League, except for a Tyler Tolve home run.

The Houston Astros continue their managerial search and have interviewed bench coach Joe Espada.

Free agent outfielder Enrique Hernandez underwent double-hernia surgery on October 24 and is expected to resume baseball activities in December.

The Milwaukee Brewers also have a managerial vacancy with plenty of names connected to the franchise.

