Braves News: Ron Washington rumors, minor league free agents, and more

Major League Baseball’s offseason continues, and we have already seen plenty of players and coaches make the switch to new clubs. After relieving their former manager of his duties in October, the Los Angeles Angels are on the hunt for a new skipper. Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington’s name has emerged as a possible replacement.

The Angels are interviewing Ron Washington for their managerial position, per @SamBlum3 pic.twitter.com/dHfmAtI1Ni — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 8, 2023

Buck Showalter, Benji Gil, and Gary DiSacina are among others connected to the managerial vacancy.

At the helm of the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014, Washington managed a .521 winning percentage. Wash has spent the last seven years in Atlanta and has become a clubhouse favorite. But with twenty years of coaching and eight years of managerial experience, Washington is an ideal candidate for the Halos.

