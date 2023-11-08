 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Washington hired as Angels manager

Ron Washington is reportedly the Angels’ choice for their next manager.

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Third base coach Ron Washington is leaving the Atlanta Braves to become the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels according to a report by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Washington was reported as a finalist along with former Mets skipper Buck Showalter. ESPN’s Jeff Passan also confirmed the report.

The Braves have been fortunate to keep their coaching staff largely intact over their run of six-straight division titles. Washington has been a key part of the team and has been lauded for his infield work with players such as Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.

Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 through 2014 and has a career record of 664-611. He guided Texas to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. Washington’s name has come up as a potential candidate for openings over the last several seasons, but never really seemed to gain much momentum. His close ties with Angels GM Perry Minasian during his time in Atlanta no doubt helped his cause.

Bench coach Walt Weiss and first base coach Eric Young Sr have been mentioned as potential candidates for Houston’s managerial opening, but it is unclear at this time if they are truly candidates.

UPDATE - The Angels have confirmed Washington’s hiring as their new manager

In This Stream

Braves Offseason Tracker: Free Agents, Roster Moves, Storylines and more

View all 13 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power