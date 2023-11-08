Ron Washington hired as Angels manager

Third base coach Ron Washington is leaving the Atlanta Braves to become the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels according to a report by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Washington was reported as a finalist along with former Mets skipper Buck Showalter. ESPN’s Jeff Passan also confirmed the report.

The Braves have been fortunate to keep their coaching staff largely intact over their run of six-straight division titles. Washington has been a key part of the team and has been lauded for his infield work with players such as Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.

Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 through 2014 and has a career record of 664-611. He guided Texas to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. Washington’s name has come up as a potential candidate for openings over the last several seasons, but never really seemed to gain much momentum. His close ties with Angels GM Perry Minasian during his time in Atlanta no doubt helped his cause.

Bench coach Walt Weiss and first base coach Eric Young Sr have been mentioned as potential candidates for Houston’s managerial opening, but it is unclear at this time if they are truly candidates.

UPDATE - The Angels have confirmed Washington’s hiring as their new manager