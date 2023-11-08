 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eric Young Sr. in consideration to join Ron Washington’s staff with Angels, per report (UPDATED)

It looks like the Braves’ coaching staff is going to have a different look next season.

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

UPDATE - After reporting that it was a done deal, there appears to be some back peddling on the part of Nightengale. The Angels haven’t announced anything, but it looks like Eric Young Sr. is at least in consideration to join Washington in Los Angeles.

The original report is below.

The Atlanta Braves’ coaching staff will have a different look next season. In addition to Ron Washington leaving to manage the Los Angeles Angels, it appears that first base coach Eric Young Sr will be joining him as part of his coaching staff according to a report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Per the report, Young will be Washington’s third base coach and will join a coaching staff of big names.

Washington, the first Black manager hired since 2020, plans to have a diverse staff and is expected to bring on Chili Davis as hitting coach, Torii Hunter as first base coach, Eric Young Sr. at third, Clint Hurdle as bench coach and Ryan Goins as infield coach.

The report also mentions that Washington had recently signed a three-year extension with the Braves, but obviously they weren’t going to stand in his way if a managerial opportunity presented itself.

Alex Anthopoulos discussed Washington’s departure with the AJC’s Justin Toscano earlier this evening while at the GM meetings in Arizona.

So instead of one opening on the coaching staff, it now appears there will be two. Bench coach Walt Weiss and Young were both previously mentioned as possible candidates for Houston’s managerial opening where Braves former scouting director Dana Brown is now the GM. Atlanta has been fortunate over the last six years to keep their staff intact, but this is the nature of the business and it will be interesting to see what direction they go in filling those spots.

In This Stream

Braves Offseason Tracker: Free Agents, Roster Moves, Storylines and more

View all 15 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power