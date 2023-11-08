Eric Young Sr. in consideration to join Ron Washington’s staff with Angels, per report (UPDATED)

UPDATE - After reporting that it was a done deal, there appears to be some back peddling on the part of Nightengale. The Angels haven’t announced anything, but it looks like Eric Young Sr. is at least in consideration to join Washington in Los Angeles.

The Angels have yet to make any official coaching hires, but these are the names Ron Washington and the Angels are currently discussing to be on their staff https://t.co/VYFjdzHm65 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 9, 2023

The original report is below.

The Atlanta Braves’ coaching staff will have a different look next season. In addition to Ron Washington leaving to manage the Los Angeles Angels, it appears that first base coach Eric Young Sr will be joining him as part of his coaching staff according to a report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Per the report, Young will be Washington’s third base coach and will join a coaching staff of big names.

Washington, the first Black manager hired since 2020, plans to have a diverse staff and is expected to bring on Chili Davis as hitting coach, Torii Hunter as first base coach, Eric Young Sr. at third, Clint Hurdle as bench coach and Ryan Goins as infield coach.

The report also mentions that Washington had recently signed a three-year extension with the Braves, but obviously they weren’t going to stand in his way if a managerial opportunity presented itself.

Alex Anthopoulos discussed Washington’s departure with the AJC’s Justin Toscano earlier this evening while at the GM meetings in Arizona.

Alex Anthopoulos spoke glowingly about Ron Washington: "It’s a huge loss for us. I emphasize that in caps, bold, italicized, all of it. Huge, huge void. I had six years with him, and I can’t imagine I’ll be around another guy like that in my entire career." — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) November 8, 2023

So instead of one opening on the coaching staff, it now appears there will be two. Bench coach Walt Weiss and Young were both previously mentioned as possible candidates for Houston’s managerial opening where Braves former scouting director Dana Brown is now the GM. Atlanta has been fortunate over the last six years to keep their staff intact, but this is the nature of the business and it will be interesting to see what direction they go in filling those spots.