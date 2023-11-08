Huascar Ynoa expected to be ready for Spring Training

Braves fans got some good injury news for once. Alex Anthopoulos told the AJC’s Justin Toscano at the GM meetings in Arizona that starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa is expected to be ready for the start of Spring Training.

Huascar Ynoa, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September of last year, should be healthy and ready to roll by spring training. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) November 8, 2023

Ynoa, who missed all of the 2023 season recovering from successful surgery to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm. The surgery was in September of 2022 and followed another injury spell. It was not the young right-hander’s first major injury. He punched the wall of the dugout following an outing in May of 2021, breaking his right hand.

In 2022, Ynoa put up a line of 13.50/7.31/4.74 in 2 brief starts in Atlanta over 6.2 innings. He was shifted to Gwinnett where he had a 5.68/5.00/4.04 line before his injury. He was at least able to keep the walks in line in Triple-A.

Huascar Ynoa is arbitration eligible for the first time this winter. He could figure into the mix in the rotation or possibly shift to a bullpen role if needed.