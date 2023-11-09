Braves News: Goodbye Ron Washington, All-MLB finalists, more

Ron Washington will be departing the Braves as ex-Atlanta executive Perry Minasian and the Angels hired him as their new manager. He reportedly may also take Braves’ first base coach Eric Young Sr. with him to join his staff. This is bittersweet for many Braves fans and member of the organization. Washington was nearly universally liked in the organization and the fanbase and has been interviewed as a manager candidate for the last two years. It’s great to see him get the opportunity that there is every reason to think he has earned, but he will also be sorely missed by Braves country. It is also fair to question how good of an opportunity it really is in Anaheim, as the team has been mediocre at best for the entirety of Mike Trout’s career, is expected to lose Shohei Ohtani this offseason, and is strapped with some big contacts on the books. Washington additionally got a two year deal from the Angels, which is not a huge commitment. Braves country wishes all the best for Ron.

The Braves will have to replace Washington and potentially Young on Brian Snitker’s staff that has stayed remarkably consistent over his highly successful tenure as Braves’ manager.

Braves News

Alex Anthopoulos discussed the team’s offseason plans, including a payroll increase.

Ron Washington was hired as the news Angels’ manager. He could be bringing Eric Young with him.

Huascar Ynoa is expected to be back from his Tommy John surgery by spring training.

Baseball America updated their Braves’ top 10 prospects list.

Lucas Luetge was a Brave this season.

Taylor Hearn was also a Brave this season.

MLB News

The All-MLB team nominees were released, featuring a whopping 9 Braves.

Bryce Harper will be moved to first base moving forward.

The Rays agreed to a minor league deal with former Brave Alex Jackson.

Mets’ David Peterson is getting hip surgery and will likely begin the season in the IL.