Daily Hammer Podcast: Ron Washington New Angels Manager, Braves Payroll to Increase

Wednesday was a noteworthy day for the Braves, and it once again had to do with long-time beloved member of the franchise moving on to a new opportunity. Except this time, it was not a player, but third-base coach Ron Washington finally finding his next opportunity to manage with the Angels. While it is awesome to see Washington get this deserved opportunity, it certainly is bitter sweet with how much he meant to the Braves.

Plus, Eric Young Sr. could be on his way to the Angels as well, and Alex Anthopoulos talked with the Atlanta media in regards to the Braves payroll, Vaughn Grissom, and offseason.

Shawn Coleman breaks all of this down and more in the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.