Ronald Acuña Jr, Matt Olson, Austin Riley take home Silver Slugger Awards

Awards week continued Thursday night with the announcement for the winners of the 2023 Silver Slugger Awards. The Atlanta Braves entered the night with six finalists and came away with three winners.
Ronald Acuña Jr. won his third career Silver Slugger Award after putting up a record breaking season with 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases. Acuña is one of the frontrunners for the NL MVP Award.
Matt Olson and Austin Riley also took home Silver Slugger Awards at their respective positions. Olson led the majors with 54 home runs, 139 RBI and a .604 slugging percentage. Olson’s 54 homers surpassed Andruw Jones for the Braves’ franchise record. Riley was overshadowed for much of the season by the heroics of Acuña and Olson, but still put up a banner season hitting .281/.345/.516 with 37 home runs and a 127 wRC+. This was Riley’s second career Silver Slugger Award.
Ozzie Albies posted career-highs with 33 homers and 109 RBI, but lost out to Luis Arraez at second base. Marcell Ozuna was a nominee at DH after slugging 40 home runs in a bounce back season, but the award went to Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper. Sean Murphy was also a finalist at catcher, but that award went to former Braves’ backstop William Contreras.
The Braves also won the first ever Team Silver Slugger Award after tying the MLB record with 307 home runs and also became the first team to ever slug over .500 for a season. The Texas Rangers took home the team award in the American League.
2023 Silver Slugger Award Winners
National League
Catcher - William Contreras
First Base - Matt Olson
Second Base - Luis Arraez
Shortstop - Francisco Lindor
Third Base - Austin Riley
Outfield - Ronald Acuña Jr.
Outfield - Mookie Betts
Outfield - Juan Soto
DH - Bryce Harper
Utility - Cody Bellinger
American League
Catcher - Adley Rutschman
First Base - Yandy Diaz
Second Base - Marcus Semien
Shortstop - Corey Seager
Third Base - Rafael Devers
Outfield - Kyle Tucker
Outfield - Julio Rodriguez
Outfield - Luis Robert Jr.
DH - Shohei Ohtani
Utility - Gunner Henderson
