Ronald Acuña Jr, Matt Olson, Austin Riley take home Silver Slugger Awards

Awards week continued Thursday night with the announcement for the winners of the 2023 Silver Slugger Awards. The Atlanta Braves entered the night with six finalists and came away with three winners.

Ronald Acuña Jr. won his third career Silver Slugger Award after putting up a record breaking season with 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases. Acuña is one of the frontrunners for the NL MVP Award.

Matt Olson and Austin Riley also took home Silver Slugger Awards at their respective positions. Olson led the majors with 54 home runs, 139 RBI and a .604 slugging percentage. Olson’s 54 homers surpassed Andruw Jones for the Braves’ franchise record. Riley was overshadowed for much of the season by the heroics of Acuña and Olson, but still put up a banner season hitting .281/.345/.516 with 37 home runs and a 127 wRC+. This was Riley’s second career Silver Slugger Award.

Ozzie Albies posted career-highs with 33 homers and 109 RBI, but lost out to Luis Arraez at second base. Marcell Ozuna was a nominee at DH after slugging 40 home runs in a bounce back season, but the award went to Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper. Sean Murphy was also a finalist at catcher, but that award went to former Braves’ backstop William Contreras.

The Braves also won the first ever Team Silver Slugger Award after tying the MLB record with 307 home runs and also became the first team to ever slug over .500 for a season. The Texas Rangers took home the team award in the American League.

2023 Silver Slugger Award Winners

National League

Catcher - William Contreras

First Base - Matt Olson

Second Base - Luis Arraez

Shortstop - Francisco Lindor

Third Base - Austin Riley

Outfield - Ronald Acuña Jr.

Outfield - Mookie Betts

Outfield - Juan Soto

DH - Bryce Harper

Utility - Cody Bellinger

American League

Catcher - Adley Rutschman

First Base - Yandy Diaz

Second Base - Marcus Semien

Shortstop - Corey Seager

Third Base - Rafael Devers

Outfield - Kyle Tucker

Outfield - Julio Rodriguez

Outfield - Luis Robert Jr.

DH - Shohei Ohtani

Utility - Gunner Henderson