2024 Atlanta Braves Spring Training Schedule

The Braves will begin Grapefruit League play on February 24.

Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will head to North Port in mid-February to begin preparations for the 2024 MLB season. The Braves will open their Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, February 24 on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Braves have 32 games scheduled and will wrap up spring camp on Tuesday, March 26 against the Minnesota Twins. Major League Spring Training will also feature one “Futures Game” which will feature a matchup of team’s top prospects. Atlanta’s game will take place on Saturday, March 16 against the Boston Red Sox.

Most game times have been announced. TV, radio and broadcast information will be added as it becomes available.

Atlanta Braves 2024 Spring Training Schedule

Date Opponent Result Time TV Streaming Radio
Date Opponent Result Time TV Streaming Radio
Saturday, February 24 at Rays 1:05 PM
Sunday, February 25 vs Red Sox 1:05 PM
Monday, February 26 vs Orioles 1:05 PM
Tuesday, February 27 at Pirates 1:05 PM
Wednesday, February 28 at Phillies 1:05 PM MLB.tv
Thursday, February 29 vs. Twins (SS) 1:05 PM
Thursday, February 29 at Rays (SS) 1:05 PM
Friday, March 1 vs Orioles 1:05 PM
Saturday, March 2 at Blue Jays 1:07 PM BSSO MLB.tv
Sunday, March 3 vs. Phillies 1:05 PM
Monday, March 4 at Twins 1:05 PM
Tuesday, March 5 vs Tigers 1:05 PM
Wednesday, March 6 OFF DAY
Thursday, March 7 at Red Sox 1:05 PM ESPN MLB.tv
Friday, March 8 vs Pirates 1:05 PM
Saturday, March 9 vs Orioles 1:05 PM
Sunday, March 10 at Yankees 1:05 PM BSSE MLB.tv
Monday, March 11 vs Twins 1:05 PM
Tuesday, March 12 at Pirates 1:05 PM
Wednesday, March 13 at Orioles 6:05 PM
Thursday, March 14 vs Rays 1:05 PM
Friday, March 15 at Tigers 1:05 PM
Saturday, March 16 vs Pirates 6:05 PM
Saturday, March 16 at Red Sox Futures 1:05 PM
Sunday, March 17 vs. Red Sox (SS) 1:05 PM
Sunday, March 17 at Orioles (SS) 1:05 PM
Monday, March 18 at Rays 1:05 PM BSSO MLB.tv
Tuesday, March 19 OFF DAY
Wednesday, March 20 vs. Blue Jays 1:05 PM BSSO MLB.tv
Thursday, March 21 vs. Yankees 1:05 PM BSSE MLB.tv
Friday, March 22 at Twins 1:05 PM BSSE MLB.tv
Saturday, March 23 vs. Rays 1:05 PM BSSE MLB.tv
Sunday, March 24 at Red Sox 1:05 PM MLB.tv
Monday, March 25 vs. Twins 1:05 PM BSSO MLB.tv
Tuesday, March 26 at Twins 1:05 PM

