2024 Atlanta Braves Spring Training Schedule

The Atlanta Braves will head to North Port in mid-February to begin preparations for the 2024 MLB season. The Braves will open their Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, February 24 on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Braves have 32 games scheduled and will wrap up spring camp on Tuesday, March 26 against the Minnesota Twins. Major League Spring Training will also feature one “Futures Game” which will feature a matchup of team’s top prospects. Atlanta’s game will take place on Saturday, March 16 against the Boston Red Sox.
Most game times have been announced. TV, radio and broadcast information will be added as it becomes available.
Atlanta Braves 2024 Spring Training Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Time
|TV
|Streaming
|Radio
|Saturday, February 24
|at Rays
|1:05 PM
|Sunday, February 25
|vs Red Sox
|1:05 PM
|Monday, February 26
|vs Orioles
|1:05 PM
|Tuesday, February 27
|at Pirates
|1:05 PM
|Wednesday, February 28
|at Phillies
|1:05 PM
|MLB.tv
|Thursday, February 29
|vs. Twins (SS)
|1:05 PM
|Thursday, February 29
|at Rays (SS)
|1:05 PM
|Friday, March 1
|vs Orioles
|1:05 PM
|Saturday, March 2
|at Blue Jays
|1:07 PM
|BSSO
|MLB.tv
|Sunday, March 3
|vs. Phillies
|1:05 PM
|Monday, March 4
|at Twins
|1:05 PM
|Tuesday, March 5
|vs Tigers
|1:05 PM
|Wednesday, March 6
|OFF DAY
|Thursday, March 7
|at Red Sox
|1:05 PM
|ESPN
|MLB.tv
|Friday, March 8
|vs Pirates
|1:05 PM
|Saturday, March 9
|vs Orioles
|1:05 PM
|Sunday, March 10
|at Yankees
|1:05 PM
|BSSE
|MLB.tv
|Monday, March 11
|vs Twins
|1:05 PM
|Tuesday, March 12
|at Pirates
|1:05 PM
|Wednesday, March 13
|at Orioles
|6:05 PM
|Thursday, March 14
|vs Rays
|1:05 PM
|Friday, March 15
|at Tigers
|1:05 PM
|Saturday, March 16
|vs Pirates
|6:05 PM
|Saturday, March 16
|at Red Sox Futures
|1:05 PM
|Sunday, March 17
|vs. Red Sox (SS)
|1:05 PM
|Sunday, March 17
|at Orioles (SS)
|1:05 PM
|Monday, March 18
|at Rays
|1:05 PM
|BSSO
|MLB.tv
|Tuesday, March 19
|OFF DAY
|Wednesday, March 20
|vs. Blue Jays
|1:05 PM
|BSSO
|MLB.tv
|Thursday, March 21
|vs. Yankees
|1:05 PM
|BSSE
|MLB.tv
|Friday, March 22
|at Twins
|1:05 PM
|BSSE
|MLB.tv
|Saturday, March 23
|vs. Rays
|1:05 PM
|BSSE
|MLB.tv
|Sunday, March 24
|at Red Sox
|1:05 PM
|MLB.tv
|Monday, March 25
|vs. Twins
|1:05 PM
|BSSO
|MLB.tv
|Tuesday, March 26
|at Twins
|1:05 PM
