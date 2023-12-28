2024 Atlanta Braves Spring Training Schedule

The Atlanta Braves will head to North Port in mid-February to begin preparations for the 2024 MLB season. The Braves will open their Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, February 24 on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Braves have 32 games scheduled and will wrap up spring camp on Tuesday, March 26 against the Minnesota Twins. Major League Spring Training will also feature one “Futures Game” which will feature a matchup of team’s top prospects. Atlanta’s game will take place on Saturday, March 16 against the Boston Red Sox.

Most game times have been announced. TV, radio and broadcast information will be added as it becomes available.